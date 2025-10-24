Woman accused of punching medic, biting Seattle police officer

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 51-year-old woman, accused of punching a medic and biting an officer.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the Central District.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to South Weller Street. According to police, a woman was inside a medic van, throwing things in the street and yelling derogatory language.

A medic with the Seattle Fire Department told officers that the woman punched him twice in the face and neck.

When placing her into handcuffs, she allegedly bit one of the arresting officers.

According to the police report, the suspect, “made numerous more threats, telling officers that she would kill them and assault them further,” and she “brags about assaulting police and not getting charged.”

First responders took the woman to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation. When discharged, officers booked her into the King County Jail for Assault in the third degree.

