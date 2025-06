MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department says officers arrested a woman accused of threatening a bus driver with a knife.

It happened on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near 2nd Street and Mukilteo Speedway.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight, but officers say they were able to arrest her without any kind of issue.

The woman didn’t have any other weapons on her.

She was booked into the

Snohomish County Jail on a weapons charge.

