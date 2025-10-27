Woman accused of attacking Belfair homeowner with baseball bat captured in Collins Lake area

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a woman wanted for a violent Belfair burglary after tracking her between Mason, Kitsap, and Bremerton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Mason County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) worked with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and Bremerton Police Department to locate her, who was wanted on probable cause for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree theft, and second-degree malicious mischief.

Deputies said the case began after the woman allegedly broke into a Belfair home, assaulted the homeowner with a baseball bat, stole multiple items, and then damaged the interior of the house before leaving.

Investigators developed information on the suspect’s vehicle, daily patterns, and known associates.

Using that information, deputies found her at a home in the Collins Lake community in Mason County.

While making the arrest, deputies also took the suspect’s boyfriend into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was violating an active court order.

During the operation, deputies discovered a recently stolen motorcycle from Kitsap County at the same Collins Lake property.

Investigators learned that a man who had been in possession of the stolen motorcycle likely took off before deputies arrived.

He reportedly tried to hide the bike at the property shared by the suspect and her boyfriend.

A search was conducted for the man, but deputies did not find him.

The stolen motorcycle was later returned to its owner.

