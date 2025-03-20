Kidnapping victim rescued by Good Samaritans in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are crediting several Good Samaritans with trying to help save a woman from being kidnapped.

Police say witnesses tried to stop a man from forcibly dragging the woman into a car, but failed, last Friday. However, they took down the license plate and called the police. Just ten minutes later, the same car was spotted by a witness on another street.

Officers found a 22-year-old woman in the car, bruised but okay. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested.

The victim told police it was her boyfriend of a year, they moved to Washington from another state and she had nobody else to help her. He is now facing charges of second-degree kidnapping.

KIDNAPPING VICTIM RESCUED AFTER WITNESSES CALL 911 On Friday March 14, numerous witnesses called 911 to report the... Posted by Kent Police Department on Tuesday, March 18, 2025









