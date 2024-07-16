Witnesses say teens deliberately drove into 13-year-old riding bike in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police are working to identify young suspects who were inside a car when they may have intentionally hit a 13-year-old on a bike and then left the scene.

The incident happened in the 9500 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast on Saturday evening. Police were called to the scene at 8:22 p.m.

Witnesses told officers a silver Hyundai Elantra full of juveniles deliberately swerved into the bike lane to hit the victim, who was riding home from a park.

Officers were also told that the people in the Hyundai threw a black Puma shoe at the 13-year-old and screamed at the bicyclist before hitting them.

The victim was taken to Overlake Hospital where they were treated and released for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s bicycle was severely damaged.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai was described as a young female with short black hair.

Though there were other suspects in the car, witnesses were unable to describe them to police.

The silver Hyundai Elantra was reported to have a red and black sunshade.

If you saw anything or know who the suspects could be, or remember seeing a silver Hyundai Elantra in Bellevue around 8 p.m., you’re asked to contact police by calling 425-577-5656 or emailing Detective Jeff Disney at jdisney@bellevuewa.gov.

“Any descriptions of the suspects are essential to holding the juveniles accountable for Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree crimes,” a post on the Bellevue Beat Blog said.

