With thousands without power, remember these tips to stay safe

With hundreds of thousands of people without power, there are several important things to remember to stay safe.

TRAFFIC SAFETY:

Power outages throughout Washington could continue for days, but even if your lights come back on, stoplights on your way to work may still be out.

Already, local police departments have put out notice that drivers have been failing to follow the rules of the road when it comes to stoplights without power.

You must treat these intersections as a four-way stop. When you don’t, you risk causing crashes and more chaos at a time when first responders are already stretched thin.

These outages may mean your commute takes longer than normal. Plan ahead and give yourself more time than you might need, especially because debris may still be blocking roads.

CARBON MONOXIDE SAFETY:

As hundreds of thousands remain without power, many are turning to generators and stoves for heat and electricity. Using them incorrectly can be deadly.

Eastside Fire and Rescue reported three generator-related fires in its service area Wednesday morning.

When using a generator, be sure to keep it outdoors and fuel it outside as well. Do not store fuel for the generator indoors.

Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down.

Another concern: carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be caused by gas generators, outdoor grills, small gas stoves, and other devices.

Use these devices outside only in well-ventilated areas away from doors and windows.

Do not run your generator or your car in your garage, even when the garage door is open.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to hospitalization and death.

You can buy battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors that can alert you to dangerous levels even when the power is out.

FOOD SAFETY:

Some residents across Washington have been without power for more than 24 hours. The outages are already impacting your food.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours. After that, experts say you have entered the “danger zone.”

It is especially dangerous to consume meat, poultry, leftovers, and eggs.

You have more time with your freezer.

A freezer that is half full should keep food safe for about 24 hours, while a full freezer should keep food safe for roughly 48 hours. It is important you do not open the freezer door, which allows cold air to escape.

With the high cost of groceries, it can be tempting to ignore food safety guidelines. Experts warn that decisions can have serious consequences.

“Most people probably have had food poisoning, or what they might have thought was the stomach flu,” said Melissa Molloy, Manager of Culinary & Nutrition Services at Valley Medical Center. “Just multiple days of gastrointestinal-type symptoms. Unfortunately, there’s some that are even more severe, where you could end up hospitalized, especially if you’re getting dehydrated, because you can’t keep anything in, including fluids. Even worse cases, some can lead to death.”

During a power outage, you can move your food to a cooler with ice. Be sure to constantly replace that ice as it melts. You can use a thermometer to ensure the temperature stays at or below 40°F.

You can find a full list of food safety details here.





