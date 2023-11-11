Winter weather causes temporary closure at Cayuse and Chinook Passes once again

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — Chinook Pass through Mount Rainier National Park has been temporarily closed because of an incoming storm, according to the Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews shut down Chinook Pass between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek around 5 p.m. Friday.

Cayuse Pass was also closed Friday between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Stevens Canyon Road.

While WSDOT intends to reopen the gates this season, officials say that the weather will decide if it’s possible.

These mountain passes normally close sometime in mid-November each year due to hazardous driving conditions.

You can get real-time traffic information through the WSDOT traffic app.

