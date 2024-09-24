As winter looms, the City of Redmond needs help naming it newest snowplows

REDMOND, Wash. — As winter approaches, the City of Redmond is preparing its fleet of snowplows to be ready when they are called upon.

Redmond has five new snowplows and is asking the public for help with naming them.

The city is looking for fun, creative but tasteful names.

“Remember, the names should be all about spreading good vibes and making our community feel warm and fuzzy—even when it’s freezing outside!” the city wrote on its blog.

The contest will be done in two rounds.

In the first round, the plow teams will select the finalists, and in the second round, the community will vote for the winners.

If you would like to submit a naming nomination click on this link.

