‘The whole incident is tragic’ says Tacoma officer accused in murder of Manuel Ellis

It was another pivotal day in the trial of three Tacoma police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis. A second accused officer took the stand in his own defense, as the trial entered its ninth week.

“The whole incident is tragic. I don’t think any of us thought he was going to die that night,” recalled Officer Timothy Rankine.

Rankine is facing manslaughter charges.

Fellow officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are facing manslaughter charges and second-degree murder charges.

This week began with arresting officer Matthew Collins taking the stand, defending his actions and his lack of hearing three crucial words.

“I never heard him say I can’t breathe. Nope,” said Collins.

But it’s something responding officer Timothy Rankine remembered differently in his defense.

“I remember he was bucking around,” recalled Rankine. “He said I can’t breathe but in a very calm, just everyday voice.”

He testified those were the first words he heard Ellis say: “I can’t breathe.” A statement, he said he and his fellow officers chose to ignore.

“I remember thinking if you can say that then you can breathe,” said Rankine.

Officer Rankine said that was just one aspect of the violent night that ended in Ellis’ death. Witness video showed three officers working to pin Ellis down before his death. Jurors will soon decide if those actions killed him.

Testimony will continue on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether the third officer – Christopher Burbank – will take the stand as well.

