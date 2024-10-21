White pickup truck sought in hit-and-run that caused serious injury on SR 28

The driver of a white pickup truck caused a serious injury collision on Saturday, Oct. 19, when it pulled in front of a full-size pickup hauling a trailer loaded with hay near Batterman Road and eastbound State Route 28, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., and witnesses reported that the white, four-door pickup truck initially stopped after the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the truck or its driver, including anyone with possible in-car video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Public Information Officer Trooper Jeremy Weber at (509) 770-3473 or by email at jeremy.weber@wsp.wa.gov.

