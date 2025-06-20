Which WA counties did paychecks grow the most in 2024?

WASHINGTON — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

2024 was an overall good year for job and wage growth in Washington’s largest counties.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that nine of the 10 biggest counties in the state saw gains in both categories. Benton County had the biggest year-over-year spike in employment at 2%.

Meanwhile, King County experienced the largest increase in wages, with a 13% rise in weekly pay. On average, King County workers made $2,671 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Snohomish County came in second at $1,568. Only King and Snohomish counties had average weekly wages above the national average of $1,507.

Two counties also failed to top $1,000 in average weekly pay. Workers in Okanogan County took home $957, while the average weekly wage was $884 in Wahkiakum.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group