Which tax credits are available? We spoke to an expert

SEATTLE — As people begin to file their taxes this week, there are several important state and federal tax credits you should know about.

KIRO 7 spoke to a tax expert to find out which credits people should apply for.

In Washington, checking on one of the key credits offered by the state is as easy as going online to the Department of Revenue website and answering a few simple questions.

The Working Families Tax Credit is relatively new, so a lot of people still don’t know about it.

Senate Democrats say that during one tax cycle, more than $108 million was refunded to Washington families through the credit.

It was passed in 2021 and was expected to reach more than 400,000 households.

Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt, says people need to make sure that they know about state tax credits, which he says are some of the most overlooked.

“...if you’re filing with a new person from another state, they may not be as familiar with it. So state benefits can often be overlooked,” Steber said.

The IRS lists many of the credits you can claim, if eligible:

If you earn under a certain level.

If you’re a parent or caretaker.

If you pay for higher education.

If you put money into a retirement fund.

If you invest in clean energy options.

If you buy health insurance in the marketplace.

If you quality for personal tax credits.

