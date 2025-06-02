Where is Ze-Qyiah? Search underway for missing Renton teen

The Renton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Her name is Ze-Qyiah Thomas-Carter.

She was last seen on 115th Lane Southeast around 12:020 a.m. on Monday.

The department says they’re worried about her because she doesn’t have her required medications with her.

Ze-Qyiah was last seen wearing pink and white Snoopy pajama pants, a black shirt, and possibly a black sweater. She had a purple and black backpack with her.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

