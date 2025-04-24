Whatcom Humane welcomes first baby songbirds of the Spring

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom Humane Society wildlife rehabilitation center admitted their first baby songbirds of the season this week.

According to the center, three American robin nestlings were admitted into care after their nest was disturbed from tree trimming.

Wildlife center volunteers, interns, and staff will “assist feed” the baby birds for up to 12 hours throughout the day to ensure all babies are well fed and cared for.

The wildlife rehab center predicts their bird room will be filled with baby birds of multiple species soon as Spring begins, reminding those on yard duty to be on the lookout for any bird nests — no matter how big or small!

For more information on how you can support the Whatcom Humane Society wildlife rehabilitation center, visit: www.whatcomhumane.org/wildlife-center-spring-2025

