Whatcom County Law Enforcement search for witnesses in state trooper traffic stop incident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Whatcom County Law Enforcement is looking for information on an incident that happened during a traffic stop on Sunday morning.

The Bellingham Police Department says that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was doing a traffic stop on a motorcycle.

The stop took place at the northbound I-5 off-ramp at Main St. in Ferndale at around 8:24 a.m.

During the stop, an altercation occurred between the driver and the Trooper at the intersection of Main St and Barrett Rd, police say.

No details have been given on what happened during the incident.

The Whatcom County Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Response Team is hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

This includes motorists traveling northbound on I-5 close to 8:20 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope that witnesses will come forward to provide crucial information about the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Shelby Brown at (360) 483-5731 or email sbrown@ferndalepd.org.

