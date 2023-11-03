Whatcom County fishermen find possible human remains in suitcase

ROCKPORT, Wash. — Two men fishing at a Whatcom County lake last month made a grisly discovery: what may be human remains.

On Oct. 12, the National Parks Service called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office to report that two local men had found a suitcase with possible human remains inside while fishing in the Ross Lake National Recreation area near Rockport.

Whatcom County detectives interviewed the fisherman who discovered the suitcase.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner took custody of the remains. Whether they are human has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group