What you can do to keep safe on the water during WA’s upcoming heat wave

Summer in Washington isn’t going anywhere as the National Weather Service has put a Heat Advisory in effect for much of Western Washington from Friday through Monday.

As several water rescues and drownings have occurred across the region this summer, officials are reminding people to stay safe when cooling down in bodies of water.

“The biggest part we want the community to understand is, we’ve never had a drowning where the victim was wearing a personal flotation device.” Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy Carly Capetto said, “Hitting the water or hitting something that would knock you unconscious, wearing that personal flotation device is still going to keep you safe.”

Earlier in August, the PCSO responded to a 5-year-old who was found unconscious in Tanwax Lake. That child later died. According to PCSO, the child was not wearing a life vest.

“After 13 [years-old], it’s not a law or required, but we still recommend them,” Capetto said.

This time of year, the water has warmed. However, it is still frigid feet below the surface.

Research from Snohomish County at Lake Ki found a surface water temperature of 74 degrees. At the bottom of the lake, the temperature was 45 degrees. Combined with glacial lakes and mountain streams, Capetto warns cold water can put people into shock.

“We know that these waters are cold, and it’s water that is coming down from the mountains. We understand the dangers of getting into this water with cramps and locking up and the effects it has on our bodies,” Capetto said.

Capetto urges people to supervise kids and other people in a group when in the water, as well as letting someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

“We can start to send people looking for you. Some of these rescues can be challenging because we don’t have cell reception or the ability to get on the phone.” Capetto said.

