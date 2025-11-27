What Thanksgiving foods can I share with my pets?

Thanksgiving is a time for many of us to gather around the table with loved ones, reflect on what we’re grateful for, and share a nice meal.

Some of us consider our pets to be family and want to share the tradition with them. It’s crucial to know what’s on your plate is safe for your animals to eat. Otherwise, you could be spending the holiday at the emergency vet.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County suggests the following for cats and dogs:

Foods to avoid

Seasoned foods

Garlic

Onions

Raisins

Grapes

Butter

Mushrooms

Turkey skin, bones, drippings

Chocolate

Sweeteners like xylitol

What can I share?

Unseasoned turkey

Plain mashed sweet potatoes

Cranberries (without added sugar)

Green beans, plain and cooked

Pumpkin puree (not pie filling)

Cooked corn kernels (not on the cob)

Apple slices without seeds

The Humane Society says it’s important to remember that even foods that are safe for pets can sometimes upset their stomach, so moderation is key. Staff recommends asking guests not to feed your pet so you can safely monitor what they’re eating and how much.

