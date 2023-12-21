What ruling barring Trump from Colorado ballot could mean for status in Washington state

With the Colorado Supreme Court barring former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has provided insight into what that ruling might mean for the Evergreen State.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Tuesday to remove Trump from the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Within that amendment, Section 3 disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the government. In this instance, Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol building is the driving factor.

While the court’s decision will be placed on hold pending an early-January appeal, it’s a decision that could have wide-ranging implications in any number of other states leading up to the 2024 election.

Here in Washington, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs noted that he and his staff “are monitoring legal developments that concern Donald Trump’s eligibility for the ballot for potential applicability to Washington.”

“However, Colorado state courts’ rulings are not binding here,” he clarified. “The Office of the Secretary of State and county elections offices will continue to prepare for the March 12 Presidential Primary as Washington law directs.”

Any challenge to Trump’s placement on the ballot in Washington state would have to come after candidate names are submitted. State law allows any registered voter to contest a candidate on the ballot.

The deadline for parties to submit candidates for the presidential primary election is Jan. 9, 2024.

