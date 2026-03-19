What is flex fuel and are there more benefits than regular fuel?

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — With gas prices for regular and diesel fuel rounding out to $5-$6 a gallon, are there cheaper options out there?

Several gas stations in Marysville have E-85 fuel as a cheaper alternative to regular gasoline, which is around 30 cents cheaper per gallon.

The price difference comes as energy costs continue to rise across the region.

“We have seen energy prices skyrocket,” said Courtney Federico, a representative with the Center for American Progress (CAP).

While the lower cost of E-85 attracts interest, automotive experts warn that the fuel type carries hidden costs and maintenance requirements.

James Canavan, owner of Canavan’s Automotive Repair in Marysville, evaluated whether E-85 is a viable option for most drivers.

He noted that the fuel offers some immediate advantages over traditional gasoline, including a cleaner burn.

“When you run E-85, you don’t have that carbon build up that you do with gasoline engines,” Canavan said. “I guess another benefit right off the rip would be it’s a little bit cheaper, too.”

Despite the lower price point and cleaner engine performance, Canavan warned that flex fuel has significant drawbacks for daily drivers.

He explained that vehicles using E-85 will not be able to travel as far on a single tank of fuel as they would with regular gasoline.

“So, your gas mileage is going to go way down when you run flex fuel,” Canavan said.

Beyond decreased fuel efficiency, Canavan highlighted internal engine problems inherent to the fuel type. He specifically pointed to moisture accumulation within the engine components.

“It is something that is always there and inherent with flex fuel is going to be condensation in the actual engine crank case area and that sort of thing,” Canavan said.

The condensation can lead to expensive mechanical issues if the vehicle is not serviced more frequently than a standard gasoline car.

“If it’s left unchecked and you don’t do proper maintenance, oil changes, intervals and that sort of thing, yes, it can start creating damages,” Canavan said.

For the average commuter, the mechanic suggested the potential repair bills and frequent fueling stops might outweigh the savings found at the gas station.

He advised drivers to stick with their daily fuel type.

“To me, I don’t think that the costs outweighs the benefits in the long run,” Canavan said.

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