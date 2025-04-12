What to do this weekend: Spring Fair, Packed Sports Weekend and Record Store Day

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The wonderful world of the weekend is back, and there’s no shortage of things to do! It starts at the Washington State Spring Fair.

If the sunshine already has you dreaming of summer days at the State Fair, good news—those dreams are springing to life at the Washington State Spring Fair! Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Fair has all your classic favorites plus high-octane fun like monster truck rides, demolition derby mayhem, and monster truck shows.

There’s also plenty of family-friendly entertainment, including rides, animal shows, and, of course, your favorite indulgent fair food.

The Spring Fair runs this weekend and next.

While the rain and wind might have impacted the cherry blossoms, that won’t stop the Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival. This free event is at the Seattle Center today through Sunday, and throughout the weekend, you’ll see art, cooking demonstrations, Japanese Wrestling, and music. Check out the Seattle Center website for a schedule and more details.

Underground tour and even more flowers

One surprising thing I learned after moving to Seattle? There’s an entire city hidden beneath our streets!

If you’re looking to dive into some fascinating local history, the Beneath the Streets Underground History Tour is back in action. Guided walking tours have resumed, giving you the chance to explore Seattle’s underground passageways while learning how the city has changed—and continues to evolve—through the eyes of a local expert. You can get tickets right here.

We are still celebrating the spring flowers and Sunday in Tacoma you’ll be able to see decorated boats and more as part of the Daffodil Marine Festival and Parade! The boats take off from the Tacoma Yacht Club and, from there, folks will be able to catch a view of the parade along Ruston Waterway and the Dune Peninsula Park. The parade starts at 11:30 AM and you can get more details here

Speaking of flowers, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is also underway and runs through the month!

Don’t miss the Mariners, Kraken, or Reign

The sports calendar continues to be jammed packed and we got a lot of home games this weekend.

The Mariners have a weekend series against the Texas Rangers, there’s a promo item for EACH game this weekend, so check out the team’s website and pick your favorite. The Kraken take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday at 7, The Seattle Reign have a home match tonight at 4:30, but if pro sports aren’t your thing WWE Friday Night Smackdown is tonight at Climate Pledge arena. Tickets are still available for all of these events!

Record Store Day

If you are someone who collects records or has their eyes on a special record, you’ll want to keep an eye out on all the Record Store Day deals! There are TONS of awesome shops to check out around our region, my recommendations are Easy Street Records in West Seattle and Sonic Boom in Ballard. Plan ahead and make sure you know when and where to get those special items! Record Store Day is Saturday and you can find information about record store day right here

If arts and crafts are your thing, Hanger 30 at Magnuson Park will be the place you want to be this weekend. Best of the Northwest has returned and here you will find over 100 artists showing off their work, workshops, food trucks and plenty more. Show off your work, or learn a new skill Saturday and Sunday from 10-5.

Lots of things to do this weekend and only so much time… what do you have going on? Let me know at pholden@kiroradio.com

