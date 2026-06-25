What American fans get wrong about soccer, and what they need to know for the World Cup

One of the reasons many Americans who didn’t grow up playing, watching, or learning soccer have such a hard time understanding the sport is, I think, that they spend too much time comparing it to American sports — especially football.

The problem is those comparisons are often black and white, while soccer is anything but. It’s a game filled with nuance, ambiguity, and gray areas that can fuel decades of debate, speculation, and sometimes outright hostility among fans.

Example: The ‘Hand of God’ and soccer’s endless arguments

No play illustrates this better than Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal.

On June 22, 1986, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Maradona scored the opening goal in Argentina’s 2-1 World Cup victory over England by using his left hand to punch the ball past goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Officials missed the infraction, and the goal stood.

What often gets forgotten is what happened four minutes later. Maradona took the ball near midfield, dribbled through much of the English defense, and scored what many still consider the greatest goal in World Cup history — later dubbed the “Goal of the Century.”

Years later, Maradona admitted he used his hand on the first goal. Yet nearly four decades later, English fans still debate it, argue about it, and often remain furious over it.

The controversy goes beyond soccer. The match came just four years after the Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom. Maradona later described the goal as a form of symbolic revenge for Argentina.

In Argentina, however, the goal is often celebrated as an example of “viveza criolla,” a cultural concept that values cleverness and finding a way to gain an advantage.

Same play. Two completely different interpretations.

That’s soccer.

Extra time vs. added time

Another source of confusion for American fans is the terminology.

Many people hear “extra time” and assume it means the same thing as the added minutes shown at the end of each half. It doesn’t.

Added time is the time a referee adds at the end of a half to account for injuries, substitutions, time-wasting, VAR reviews, and other stoppages.

Extra time is an entirely separate 30-minute period used in knockout competitions when a game is tied after regulation. It consists of two 15-minute halves.

If the score remains tied after extra time, the match usually goes to a penalty shootout.

Simple enough until you realize soccer uses two different forms of extra minutes that mean completely different things.

Why added time is soccer’s most debated rule

Added time may be soccer’s biggest source of drama.

Unlike football or basketball, the game clock doesn’t stop for injuries, substitutions, goal celebrations, or video reviews. Instead, the referee adds time at the end of each half to make up for those delays.

But the number shown on the board is a minimum, not an exact countdown.

That’s why fans of the winning team are often screaming for the referee to blow the whistle, while the losing team desperately wants a few more seconds to score. Referees also generally won’t end a match in the middle of a promising attack, adding even more tension.

The art of wasting time

Late in games, teams protecting a lead often try to burn precious seconds by slowly leaving the field during substitutions, delaying throw-ins and goal kicks, or holding onto the ball after a whistle.

Those tactics frustrate opponents and fans alike, but they’re part of soccer’s gamesmanship. Ironically, obvious time-wasting often leads referees to add even more time.

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