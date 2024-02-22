‘Whale desk’ pilot program aims to help ships avoid orcas

SEATTLE — A new Coast Guard pilot program unveiled in Seattle Wednesday aims to help ships steer clear of orca whales.

The “whale desk” traffic alert system will give ship captains near real-time information on whale movements so they can slow down and move away.

Experts say the added distance reduces the chance of a ship hitting a whale and cuts down on the noise that makes it more difficult for endangered Southern Resident killer whales to find salmon.

“They use echolocation, so sounds from vessels can interfere and can mask those sounds they’re using to find their prey, so quieting the waters is a way to improve their habitat and their foraging,” said Lynne Barre, NOAA Recovery Coordinator for Southern Resident Killer Whales.

The desk will also take reports on whale locations, providing valuable data for researchers who track migration patterns.

