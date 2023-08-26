Western Washington Gets Real: Lucha Libre comes to Lake City

SEATTLE — Since its creation in the 1920s, Lucha Libre has come to captivate audiences across Mexico. Part smackdown, part masquerade the spectacle is picking up steam in the Puget Sound region.

A local league known as Lucha Libre Volcanica offers Washington residents the opportunity to step into the ring. Jose Luis founded the Tacoma-based school back in 2009. According to Luis, it’s the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

“Lucha Libre is one language. Spanish or English, you understand,” said Luis. “It’s like magic when you have the lucha libre inside your body.”

Luis’ wrestling students lovingly refer to him as “the professor”. One such pupil, is a mask-clad luchador who goes by the name Rey Jaguar.

“The mask is the best part about lucha libre,” said Jaguar. “Nobody needs to know who you are.”

Jaguar shares he selected his name as an homage to his Quintana Roo hometown.

“I am from Mexico, from the peninsula, the Yucatan,” said Jaguar. “So we have a lot of Jaguars there and Jaguar was a mythical animal for the Mayans.”

Back in Mexico, becoming a luchador was a childhood dream for Jaguar. However, it took moving some 3,600 miles to finally realize it.

“I’m so glad because my dream when I was a kid has come true,” said Jaguar. “Like everybody wants to be a luchador.”

