Western Washington comedian Jo Koy to host Golden Globes

A Western Washington comedian is tapped to host the Golden Globe Awards.

Jo Koy will make his award show hosting debut in a few weeks.

Koy was born in Tacoma and graduated from Foss High School in 1989.

He gained fame through several standup specials and as a panelist on Chelsea Lately.

“This is the moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud!” he said.

And when it comes to the Golden Globe nominees, Barbie leads the pack with nine nods, including “Best Musical or Comedy.”

Barbie also earned nominations for actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as director Greta Gerwig.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer scored eight nominations, including Best Picture Drama and for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt.

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 7.





©2023 Cox Media Group