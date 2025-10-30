Western Washington braces for heavy rain on Halloween

SEATTLE — At least two local outdoor Halloween events will proceed as planned despite the heavy rains expected this Friday.

Organizers and attendees at Magnolia Village and Waterfront Park are preparing to embrace the conditions while also taking precautions.

“It happened last year. We’re born with gills around here and waterproof hair. Just kinda gotta roll with it,” said Ballard resident Chris Opsahl, who is ready for Halloween and the rain even though he admits he’s most likely to be indoors at his home handing out candy.

Jason Thibeaux from the Magnolia Chamber of Commerce noted, “I open my weather app probably 20 times a day hoping it’s going to change for the better.”

Thibeaux believes the Halloween in the Village event in Magnolia is always a showcase for fall in Magnolia and a chance for businesses to give back. He also hopes that people make an effort to stay dry and be safe.

“Make sure you prepare for rain, make sure you keep your eyes out if you’re driving down to the event, looking out for the kiddos,” he added.

The Magnolia Halloween event is outdoors, unlike the Magnolia Farmers Market during the summer, which features vendors under tents. Thibeaux believes some businesses may put up tents, and there will be opportunities to be indoors, but it will primarily be outdoors.

He also says streets will be closed around the village to accommodate families. Because of the street closures and efforts to seal the village from traffic, the Magnolia event can’t start early, but it will go ahead starting at 4 p.m. on Halloween.

Brianna Browne with Friends of Waterfront Park encouraged attendees to “bring an umbrella or wear a really fun costume that can withstand rain” for their Halloween event at the park on Friday.

Browne mentioned that tents and heaters will be set up at Waterfront Park to keep attendees as comfortable as possible during the outdoor event.

Despite the weather challenges, the Halloween spirit remains undampened, with community members determined to enjoy the festivities.

