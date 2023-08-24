Western Washington air quality takes hit Thursday with weekend smoke on the way

Hot and hazy weather has rolled into Western Washington, with air quality taking a hit in several areas across the region.

According to KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, there will be a few clouds and also some moderate air quality around the Puget Sound through Thursday evening. A few spots are in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category and that will continue, especially across the far north later on in the night.

That said, even worse air quality could be on the way by the weekend along with highs in the 90s in many spots south and east of Seattle.

One record high could fall in Seattle -- that would be on Sunday where the record high is 88 and we’re forecasting 89. Air quality will be a problem but at this time, it does not look as bad as this past weekend.

This comes after the region experienced its worst air quality of the year last weekend, brought on by smoke from a handful of wildfires in both Washington and British Columbia. As of now, this weekend’s smoke isn’t expected to affect our air quality quite as much.





©2023 Cox Media Group