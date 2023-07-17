Westbound SR 520 temporarily closed after collision with overturned car

Westbound State Route 520 was closed over Lake Washington Monday, after a collision that blocked the roadway, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, traffic cameras showed a car on its roof, with what appeared to be the driver sitting on the side of the highway.

By noon, WSDOT reopened all lanes to traffic.

On SR 520 westbound just east of Montlake Blvd there is a collision blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 17, 2023





