Local

Westbound SR 520 temporarily closed after collision with overturned car

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Westbound State Route 520 was closed over Lake Washington Monday, after a collision that blocked the roadway, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, traffic cameras showed a car on its roof, with what appeared to be the driver sitting on the side of the highway.

By noon, WSDOT reopened all lanes to traffic.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read