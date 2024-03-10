Local

Westbound SR 18 temporarily closed over Tiger Mountain

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SR 18 temporarily closed over Tiger Mountain

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Westbound State Route 18 was temporarily closed Sunday morning after a semi-truck driver drove into a ditch.

At about 11:24 a.m. Sunday, the Washington State Patrol responded to the reported collision and found a truck that couldn’t get out of a ditch.

Westbound SR-18 was closed between Interstate 90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast as crews attended to the scene.

After a tow truck arrived and cleared the semi, SR-18 was reopened by 1 p.m.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read