Westbound SR 18 temporarily closed over Tiger Mountain

Westbound State Route 18 was temporarily closed Sunday morning after a semi-truck driver drove into a ditch.

At about 11:24 a.m. Sunday, the Washington State Patrol responded to the reported collision and found a truck that couldn’t get out of a ditch.

Westbound SR-18 was closed between Interstate 90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast as crews attended to the scene.

After a tow truck arrived and cleared the semi, SR-18 was reopened by 1 p.m.

This is what is going on WB 18 near the Tiger Mt summit. Semi drove into the ditch and couldn’t get out. Tow truck almost there. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/OEOVN28l5t — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 10, 2024





