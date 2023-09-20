Westbound SR 18 reopens after crash east of Tiger Mountain Summit

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed the westbound lanes of State Route 18 at Raging River.

The lanes have since reopened.

The crash just west of Interstate 90 and east of the Tiger Mountain Summit was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office, medics and firefighters were at the scene.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes reopened at 6:40 a.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group