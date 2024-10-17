Westbound I-90 closure coming, plan alternate routes this weekend

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying drivers that westbound Interstate 90 will be closed between Island Crest Way on Mercer Island and I-5 in Seattle this weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 all westbound lanes will be closed through 6 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 to complete tunnel maintenance.

“Our tunnel maintenance crews will use the closure for drain and camera cleaning, test emergency phones and check fire detection systems, clear overgrown vegetation, sweep the roadway, and other routine maintenance tasks,” WSDOT wrote in a Facebook post.

WSDOT suggests using alternate routes but warns that if you travel on State Route 520, drivers will still need to pay toll fees.

The first lane closure will start at 8:30 p.m., followed by the closure of the westbound I-90 on-ramps from 76th Avenue Southeast, Island Crest HOV and West Mercer Way at 9 p.m.

All ramps and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

©2024 Cox Media Group