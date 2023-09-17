West Thurston Fire Department battles Capital State Forest fire

CAPITOL STATE FORREST, Wash. — The West Thurston Fire Department learned that a fire had started in the Capitol State Forest near Olympia on Saturday evening.

Officials said that when first responders arrived in the area of Capitol Peak, they could see a rapidly moving forest fire.

The flames have burned about 50 acres and have begun dumping smoke from the peak. The fire is not contained.

Officials said that no buildings are currently in danger and that three aircraft crews have been deployed to fight the blaze.

McLane Fire units are also assisting the West Thurston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

