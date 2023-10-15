West Seattle ski swap continues Sunday as the season rapidly approaches

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — The West Seattle Ski swap is entering its second day across the street from Mountain to Sound Outfitters.

The community event serves as an opportunity for people to buy skis, snowboards, boots, clothing, and more as the season rapidly approaches.

The event’s last day is Sunday, Oct. 15th and it starts at 10 a.m.

It is too late to register as a vendor, however, there are still plenty of opportunities to get discounted winter gear.

The event is enforcing COVID-19 protocols for all attendees and will end at 4 p.m.

