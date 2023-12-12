West Seattle shopowner asks the public for help identifying late night burglar

The owner of Cherry Consignment in West Seattle is asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for breaking into her story early Tuesday morning.

At about 12:31 a.m., a Ring camera saw a man getting out of a car and throwing a rock at the glass front door of the store located on the 4100 block of California Avenue Southwest.

When the first rock didn’t shatter the door, the man stepped out of view to find a much larger rock, which he used to smash the front door.

The man climbed inside and spent about a minute inside the store, before he left, carrying something in his arms.

The video then sees the man getting into the driver’s side door of the car and driving away.

If you have any additional information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department.

