West Seattle shooting under investigation; 19-year-old’s car struck by gunfire

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened in West Seattle on Saturday night, according to the department.

Patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:28 p.m. in the 6300 block of 30th Avenue Southwest.

Initial reports suggested that three individuals may have been shooting at one another, but this has not been confirmed.

Following the gunfire, at least two suspects were believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle, while another suspect reportedly ran away.

No injuries were found at the scene, and no gunshot wound victims have been reported at local hospitals.

A 19-year-old woman contacted 911 to report that her vehicle had been struck by gunfire during the incident.

She was not injured and later drove to the Southwest Precinct to speak with officers.

Police recovered 11 shell casings of two different calibers from the scene.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit have been assigned to the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact 911, the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

