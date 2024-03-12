West Seattle homeowners fight off would-be burglar

A West Seattle couple were surprised early Sunday morning when a man broke into the couple’s home near Schmitz Park.

The burglar broke the front window of the house in the 3600 block of 48th Ave SW to get in, alerting the homeowners.

The man and woman who live at the house confronted the suspect and began fighting with him.

At one point, one of the homeowners hit the suspect and they both took him down to the ground.

Seattle Police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

But first, the suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for his injuries before he was booked into the King County Jail.

