We’re a proud partner of Seattle Pride! Here’s the latest on Sunday’s Pride Parade

SEATTLE — KIRO 7 is a proud partner of Seattle Pride and will be covering Sunday’s Pride Parade and surrounding events. This year’s theme is Galactic Love!

Seattle Pride Parade event details

Date: Sunday, June 25th

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Downtown Seattle (4th Avenue)

Cost: Free

The parade route will run through downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue, between Pike Street and Denny Way. This LGBTQIA+ celebration is a free, fun, community-wide event advancing awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues and promoting mutual respect and equal human rights for all. Catch all the fun in person or stream live on any device at KIRO7.com.

More information

