Welfare check leads to arrest for firearm and drug possession in Monroe

A routine welfare check by a Monroe police officer led to the discovery of a stolen firearm and suspected methamphetamine, resulting in criminal charges for a convicted felon.

A few weeks ago, an officer conducted a welfare check on a person suspected of overdosing in their car.

The officer recognized the person as a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Upon seeing a firearm magazine in the car, the officer suspected the person may have a prohibited firearm.

When the person refused to let the police search the car, the officer impounded it and applied for a search warrant.

A search revealed a stolen Smith & Wesson M&P handgun and approximately 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver now faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession a stolen vehicle.

Great work by one of our dedicated night-shift officers a few weeks ago! An officer conducted a welfare check on a... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group