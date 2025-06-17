Weekend lane reductions, overnight closures on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — If you’re in Seattle this weekend, you’ll want to avoid the Ship Canal Bridge over Lake Washington.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there will be weekend-long closures while crews perform drainage work.

There will be a two-lane reduction on northbound I-5 from the eastbound SR 520 off-ramp to Northeast 45th Street Friday night, June 20, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 23. Throughout the closures, the express lanes will be open northbound only.

Northbound I-5 will be fully closed for restriping from 1 to 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, and again from 12:01 to 2 a.m. on Monday, June 23. The westbound SR 520 and Mercer Street on-ramps to northbound I-5 will also close during those times.

Restriping allows traffic to move through two lanes near the work zone. The work is weather-dependent. WSDOT says if it rains, they won’t restripe the lanes, but lane reductions will still happen.

While the express lanes will run in the northbound direction the entire weekend, they will also be reduced to two lanes from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 22, and again from 7 to 11:59 p.m.

Later this summer, from July 18 to Aug. 18, WSDOT says crews will resurface a portion of the northbound bridge.

Starting in 2026, long-term lane reductions are planned to finish resurfacing the northbound Ship Canal Bridge.

Then, in 2027, crews will resurface the southbound Ship Canal Bridge.

