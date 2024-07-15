Weekend fires keep Clallam County crews busy

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters in Clallam County were busy over the weekend.

Crews dealt with several major incidents over 36 hours.

On Sunday at 1:12 p.m. firefighters with Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue were sent to a smoke investigation along Alice Road in the Black Diamond area near Port Angeles.

They arrived to find a mobile home on fire. Crews from Clallam County Fire Districts #3 and #4 assisted.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

The people who lived in the mobile home were not there at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

