Weekend cold prompts King County to open additional shelter beds

SEATTLE — With near-freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow or a wintry mix in the forecast this weekend, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority is opening additional shelter beds and warming centers.

The additional beds will be available starting Friday night through Monday morning.

Families with children can call the Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026 to find a shelter bed and a ride to the location.

In Seattle, the SoDo location of the Salvation Army, at 1039 Sixth Avenue South, has expanded to accept 33 adults from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Friday.

When accessing the secured entrance, tell security you are seeking shelter. A light dinner and breakfast will be provided, and pets are welcome.

The full list of shelters in Seattle and throughout King County can be found at this link.

