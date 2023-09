As rain moves over much of Western Washington, the National Weather Service is warning drivers to be cautious in areas near burn scars.

Leftover burned debris from large wildfires can wash onto roads during heavy rain.

Fortunately, we haven’t had too many large wildfires in Western Washington this year but it still could happen.

The Sourdough fire shut down State Route 20 for several weeks and there are still several fires burning in Olympic National Parks.

