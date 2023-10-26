‘We still want justice’: North Sound family seeking answers after mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A North Sound family is hurting after their loved one, a mother of four, was killed in a hit-and-run on October 4.

The family of 35-year-old Gina Blatchford said she was walking along I-5 northbound early that morning when a car hit her from behind and took off from the scene. Blatchford was a Tulalip Tribal member.

“She was there for quite a while….On the side of the freeway,” Danika Hatch, Gina’s sister, said.

Blatchford’s family is begging, pleading with the public to come forward with any information about that night. That is why they have created a GoFundMe to raise money for a reward for new information about the car or the driver.

“But we still want justice for my sister,” Hatch said.

Blatchford’s Foster Mother, Denise Hatch Anderson, said the past few weeks have been an utter nightmare.

“We don’t think of ever burying any of our kids,” Hatch Anderson said.

Besides being a loving mother of four children, Hatch said she was so much more than that.

“She was sassy and spunky. And full of energy,” Hatch said.

Although four children have lost their mother, Hatch Anderson said it will take a village to be there for Gina’s children.

“They’re going to go through some first without their mothers. And that is when we are all going to be there for her,” Hatch Anderson said.

And as they grieve, Blatchford’s family remembers her bright light and the song she’d sing, ‘This Little Light of Mine.’

“As a kid and as a mother, she sang it to her children. Her four children,” Hatch Anderson said.

As police continue to investigate, Gina’s family has this message for the driver who took off.

“We just want them to come forward,” Hatch Anderson said.

We asked the Washington State Patrol for any new information on the investigation and we are still waiting for that update.

