‘We lit the giant tree’: Community gathers at Auburn tree lighting and Santa parade

AUBURN, Wash. — The City of Auburn hosted a community Christmas tree lighting and also a Santa parade on Saturday evening.

“Thank you Auburn for coming out to the Lighted Santa parade,” said a spokesperson.

To see the full gallery of photos visit the City of Auburn Facebook page.

we came, we saw, we lit the giant tree 🎄 thank you Auburn for coming out to the Lighted Santa Parade and Tree Lighting! More 📸s ➡️ https://t.co/oJlDu9xUlV pic.twitter.com/UzXUUpE6Mb — City of Auburn (@auburn_wa) December 3, 2023

