‘We lit the giant tree’: Community gathers at Auburn tree lighting and Santa parade

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Lights

AUBURN, Wash. — The City of Auburn hosted a community Christmas tree lighting and also a Santa parade on Saturday evening.

“Thank you Auburn for coming out to the Lighted Santa parade,” said a spokesperson.

To see the full gallery of photos visit the City of Auburn Facebook page.

