‘We have your child’: Bremerton police warn of alarming phone scam

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department is warning residents about an alarming phone call that some people are getting.

The department says the person on the other line claims to have kidnapped your child and demands you pay a ransom.

“These calls are designed to shock and panic you, making it harder to think clearly,” the department says.

Oftentimes, the person calling will know your child’s name or have what sounds like a child crying in the background of the call.

The department says some calls are so sophisticated that they include AI-generated voices to sound like your loved one.

If you receive a call like this, here is what police recommend:

1. Call your child’s phone or school to verify where they are

2. If you cannot get a hold of your child or their school, call 911

