WDFW takes to the skies to survey seals and sea lions

A new plan is ready to conduct pinniped research and management surveys on the Washington coast and inland waters.

WDFW plans to count the seals and sea lions along the coastal regions and inland water to estimate fish consumption.

“Counting these harbor seals will help WDFW estimate the consumption of salmon and steelhead by seals in these locations,” said Casey Clark, WDFW lead marine mammal researcher.

The drones will be flown in the Nisqually, Dosewallips and Duckabush River estuaries and other locations where seals are known to be found.

The flights will happen a few times per month through October 2025.

WDFW said that any flights over private property will only happen after permission is granted by the landowner.





