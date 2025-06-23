WDFW to rehabilitate adorable ducklings found in Grant County

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) says that they recently picked up a group of new ducklings from Grant County.

The ducklings were with the Grant County Fire Department before they were handed over to WDFW.

WDFW say that wildlife parents will often leave their young alone on purpose while they look for food, or to keep them from animals that would attack them.

They says that sometimes they can reunite ducklings with their mother.

The ducklings have been placed with a wildlife rehabilitator to get them the care they need.

WDFW says that if you find wildlife that might need help, to not try to care for them on your own.

It is illegal to care for wildlife without a permit.

They suggest getting advice from a permitted wildlife rehabilitator on what to do next.

If you find any injured or abandoned wildlife, please contact WDFW’s enforcement office by calling 360-902-2936 or emailing WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov.

