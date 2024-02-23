Local

WDFW opens public commenting on hunting regulations for 2024-2026 season

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Cackling Geese at Lake Tye Park. (Murphy, Chris (CMG-Seattle))

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has officially opened public commenting on proposed rule changes for the 2024-2026 hunting season.

It was announced through an official press release on its social media platforms on Thursday.

Rule change proposal topics expected to be discussed during the commenting period are game management unit boundaries, landowner hunting permits, and pelt inspections, among other matters. A full list of proposed rule changes is available at this link.

There are several ways the public can partake in the public commenting, WDFW said in a press release.

For anyone wanting to submit comments online, through email or the phone by calling 1-855-925-2802, they have until March 25 to do so. For those interested in commenting in a virtual public hearing, they need to pre-register online on March 26. The registration will close at 8 a.m., the day of the meeting.

WDFW states that all members of the public are invited and encouraged to participate – regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

WDFW director Kelly Sidewind has been assigned to make the decisions on all rule proposals after the March 26 hearing.

