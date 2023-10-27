What parents and kids should know to stay safe as teen crime spikes in Seattle, Tacoma

SEATTLE — As Seattle Police warned families and teenagers about robberies targeting students, we talked with the department regarding rising teen violence.

In May, we reported on armed teenagers targeting students in Tacoma.

That same month, Tacoma Police issued a warning about three masked juveniles with handguns robbing teenagers of their cell phones and shoes.

“When (students are) headed to school, when they’re out and about, they do still need to be vigilant,” Sarah Lawson, a crime prevention coordinator with the Seattle Police Department, said. “Even if they’re surrounded by other teens.”

Most of the recent armed robberies in North Seattle were “crimes of opportunity,” as most of the students/victims were walking alone, according to Seattle Police Department Assistant Chief Todd Kibbee.

Some tips when walking in public:

Don’t use your headphones, as it could stop you from hearing someone coming up behind you.

Don’t use your phone, as criminals are targeting students for their cellphones.

Walk against traffic, as most robberies are committed when someone(s) is driving or walking up from behind.

Try to walk in groups, as most robberies occur when students are alone or in pairs.

Officials are also asking parents to be more vigilant, as more teens are engaging in car theft.

Following the recent string of armed robberies in North Seattle, detectives believe two stolen cars were used by teens to commit the crimes.

Law enforcement is pleading with parents to be more vigilant and aware of what their children are doing on a daily basis.

The importance of being involved reminded an auto-theft detective of a specific case in Pierce County: every other day, a teenager was being dropped off at home by a different stolen car.

