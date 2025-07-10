WATCH: Renton PD drone finds hit-and-run suspect hiding in bushes

RENTON, Wash. — You can run, but you can’t hide-- at least where drones are concerned.

On July 8, police said a man crashed his car on Maple Valley Highway and ran away from the crash with a loaded, stolen handgun.

It’s unclear if other vehicles were involved.

Multiple people called 911 shortly after the crash to report a suspicious person running through their yards.

A Renton police drone found the 23-year-old hiding in some bushes near the crash scene.

One caller helped direct the drone to a heat source, leading officers to the suspect.

Another neighbor found a discarded handgun in their yard—a Glock that had been illegally modified into a machine gun, Renton police said.

The man was arrested on investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and hit-and-run (unattended).

